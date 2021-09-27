COVID-19: Over 900 vaccinated in Atyrau region in one day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 987 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in one day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 987 people got their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines in one day, including five healthcare workers, eleven teachers, 24 students, six civil servants, 47 people with chronic diseases, and 892 local residents.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on February 1 221,920 people have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component of anti-COVID vaccines has been administered to 179,228 people in the region.

Earlier it was reported that 67 residents of Atyrau region had tested positive for COVID-19 in one day.