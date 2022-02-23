COVID-19: over 93% of population vaccinated with one dose in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has surpassed the milestone of 93 percent of Brazilians over 12 years old vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. 87 percent of the population have been immunized with a single dose or two doses of the vaccine, considering the same target group. 380 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health, Agencia Brasil reports.

50.6 million people have received a booster dose. Brazil’s government has acquired over 660 million doses of vaccines and distributed more than 430 million to all Brazilian states. According to the ministry, the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old also continues to advance. More than 5 million children out of 20.4 million have taken their first dose.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga spoke to journalists on Monday (Feb. 21) and reiterated the importance of completing full vaccination cycle against COVID-19 including the booster dose. «The vaccination campaign is still going strong, and I take the opportunity to reiterate what I have been saying every day: the need to move forward with the booster dose. This is important for the protection of our population, especially for the elderly, who took both doses at the beginning of the campaign. The booster dose is essential for us to have greater protection against the Omicron variant,» said Queiroga.