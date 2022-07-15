COVID-19: Over half million people fully vaccinated in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 513,000 residents of Nur-Sultan city have been fully immunized against COVID-19, head of the public health department of the Kazakh capital Timur Muratov said Friday, Kazinform reports.

According to Muratov, the vaccination campaign is ongoing as there are 34 vaccination rooms in the city. To date, 532,931 people or 74,8% of eligible population received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot. The second shot was administered to 513,895 people (or 72,1% of eligible population).

Muratov commended the improved COVID-19 vaccination figures among pregnant women, nursing mothers and teenagers as 40,594 of them had been fully vaccinated.

«2,360 expectant women, 30,887 teenagers and 7,347 nursing mothers were full immunized against COVID-19,» the head of the public health department of Nur-Sultan said.

Timur Muratov once against reminded how important it is to get vaccinated, achieve herd immunity and ensure safety of those around us.