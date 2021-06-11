COVID-19: Pavlodar region enters ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is still in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 10, it is the only area in the country to remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Almaty city, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,120 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 399,096 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 374,070 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.