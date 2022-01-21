EN
    13:38, 21 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Pavlodar region sets new record for 3rd straight day

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM –The confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region topped 860, setting a new record for the third consecutive day, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

    In the past day the region added 865 fresh infections, compared to 710 new COVID-19 cases registered yesterday, compared to 515 COVID-19 cases added the day before yesterday.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan documented 16,284 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, setting a new daily record.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
