COVID-19: Pavlodar region sets new record for 3rd straight day

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM –The confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region topped 860, setting a new record for the third consecutive day, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

In the past day the region added 865 fresh infections, compared to 710 new COVID-19 cases registered yesterday, compared to 515 COVID-19 cases added the day before yesterday.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan documented 16,284 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, setting a new daily record.