COVID-19 prevalence drops in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told about the drop in the COVID-19 prevalence in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The COVID-19 prevalence has dropped by 14% from 1.11 to 0.97 in Kazakhstan since August 1. The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 52% and that of ICU beds at 48%.

Most infectious diseases beds are occupied Aktobe region – 71%, Kyzylorda region – 66%, Almaty city – 63%, and Almaty region – 60%.

According to him, vaccination of the eligible people is underway.

As of today, 11.1 million doses of vaccines have been used in the country. A total of 6,276,224 people or 63% of the eligible population have been given the first component. Both components have been received by 4,913,196 people.

One million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, of which 659,400 doses have been distributed to vaccination centers, have been delivered to Kazakhstan. So far, 38,161 people have received the Chinese vaccine.

According to the minister, the country’s vaccination centers have 1 million 300 thousand doses of the first component and 940 thousand doses of the second component at their disposal.