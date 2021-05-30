EN
    11:16, 30 May 2021

    COVID-19 quarantine extended in Baikonur

    None
    None
    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 restrictions have been extended in Baikonur city until June 14, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The city’s COVID-19 tally stands at 1,364. The number of people under COVID-19 treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in Baikonur city is 16.

    The city’s situation room warns the citizens about the importance of mask wearing, social distancing, and observing all sanitary rules.

    Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in the city.


