COVID-19: Quarantine for asymptomatic cut to 5 days - ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry has cut the minimum isolation period for people who contract COVID-19 from seven days to five in a circular letter released on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

To come out of quarantine after only five days it will be necessary to have been asymptomatic for at least two days and have had a negative COVID test.

The maximum quarantine period for people who are «persistently positive» had been cut from 21 days from the first positive test to 14 days.

Photo: ansa.it











