COVID-19 quarantine prolonged in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – The chief medical officer of Shymkent city signed the order extending the quarantine regime and COVID-19 restrictions in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The order is to take effect starting from today.

Under the order, it is not allowed to hold mass gathering events, expect for those held at facilities engaged in the Ashyq project and on condition of having «green» status by staff members and visitors.

Movement of those older than 65 is also to be limited.

It is said that while visiting public places as well as out-door it is a must to wear masks, observe social distancing, and use antiseptics.

Facilities with «green» status are not banned to operate on weekends. However, intraregional and interregional regular traffic, hotels, airports, railway stations, bus stations, passenger service points, educational facilities are not subject to the «green» status requirement and restrictions on operation.