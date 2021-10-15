EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:39, 15 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recorded in 724 schoolchildren in Aktobe rgn since academic year began

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Since the beginning of the academic year the coronavirus infection has been reported in 724 schoolchildren in Aktobe region, Gulbanu Dauletova, Acting Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of Aktobe region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since September to October 14 this year 724 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in schoolchildren. As of today, 112 classes out of the total 152 schools are quarantined and were switched to distant learning.

    According to the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of Aktobe region, over the past day, the region has reported 99 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, with the daily growth of 0.3%.


    Tags:
    Aktobe region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!