NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 72 more have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 19 in Shymkent city, 2 in Aktobe region, 18 in Karaganda region, 31 in Mangistau region, and 2 in Pavlodar region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 103,277.