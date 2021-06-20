COVID-19 recovered cases up by 838 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 838 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 224. Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions are second and third with 124 and 122 daily recoveries, respectively.

69 and 65 have defeated the virus in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

45 more recovered in Turkestan region, 41 in Mangistau region, 33 in Shymkent city, 30 in Almaty region, 16 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Akmola region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 15 in North Kazakhstan region, 14 in Kostanay region, and 10 in Atyrau region.

In total, 384,077 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.