COVID-19 recoveries continue to rise in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan continues to rise. 65 patients have recovered today after undergoing treatment, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of recoveries has been registered in Atyrau region – 39. 17 patients have been discharged in Shymkent city, 5 – in Pavlodar region, 3 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Aktobe region.

A total of 10,962 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic, including 2,291 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 2,177 in Almaty city, 583 in Shymkent city, 171 in Akmola region, 334 in Aktobe region, 476 in Almaty region, 1,134 in Atyrau region, 155 in East Kazakhstan region, 389 in Zhambyl region, 800 in West Kazakhstan region, 864 in Karaganda region, 192 in Kostanay region, 489 in Kyzylorda region, 311 in Mangistau region, 235 in Pavlodar region, 58 in North Kazakhstan region, and 303 in Turkestan region.

To date, Kazakhstan has recorded 17,732 cases of the coronavirus infection. The novel virus has killed 120 people countrywide.