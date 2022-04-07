COVID-19 recoveries dip in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 86 people have made fully recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, down 84 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in Karaganda region – 49. 17 people, or the second highest number, beat COVID-19 in Almaty city. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 11.

Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions posted 5 and 2 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions added one patient who fully recovered from COVID-19 each.

The total number of people who made full recovery from the coronavirus infection stands at 1,290,364 in Kazakhstan.