    09:07, 07 April 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries dip in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 86 people have made fully recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, down 84 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in Karaganda region – 49. 17 people, or the second highest number, beat COVID-19 in Almaty city. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 11.

    Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions posted 5 and 2 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

    East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions added one patient who fully recovered from COVID-19 each.

    The total number of people who made full recovery from the coronavirus infection stands at 1,290,364 in Kazakhstan.


