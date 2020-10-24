COVID-19 recoveries exceed 105,500 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 73 people have been released from COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

9 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan city, 4 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Almaty region, 6 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 9 – in Kostanay region, 18 – in Pavlodar region, 8 –in North Kazakhstan region, and 4 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 105,566 people have been released from the COVID-19 treatment after making full recoveries since the onset of the pandemic.