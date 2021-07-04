COVID-19 recoveries exceed 400,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,594 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 655. Karaganda region recorded the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 240. Coming in third is Almaty city with 187 COVID-19 recoveries.

130 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region, 84 – in East Kazakhstan region, 49 – in Shymkent city, 36 – in Almaty region, 31 – in Akmola region, 30 – in Kyzylorda region, 30 – in Pavlodar region, 29 – in Atyrau region, 29 – in Turkestan region, 26 – in Aktobe region, 16 – in North Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Kostanay region, and 9 – in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the pandemic 400,873 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide.