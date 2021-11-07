COVID-19 recoveries exceed 900,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,735 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus were reported in East Kazakhstan region – 336. West Kazakhstan region posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 326. Ranked third is Almaty city with 190 COVID-19 recoveries.

Coming fourth is North Kazakhstan region with 149 people who beat the novel coronavirus. Akmola and Karaganda regions added 136 and 133 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day, respectively.

116 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan city, 112 – in Mangistau region, 82 – in Almaty region, 48 – in Shymkent city, 40 – in Kyzylorda region, 25 – in Pavlodar region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 11 – in Turkestan region, and 5 – in Zhambyl region.

Since the start of the pandemic 900,763 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country.