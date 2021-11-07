EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:09, 07 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries exceed 900,000 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,735 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus were reported in East Kazakhstan region – 336. West Kazakhstan region posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 326. Ranked third is Almaty city with 190 COVID-19 recoveries.

    Coming fourth is North Kazakhstan region with 149 people who beat the novel coronavirus. Akmola and Karaganda regions added 136 and 133 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day, respectively.

    116 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan city, 112 – in Mangistau region, 82 – in Almaty region, 48 – in Shymkent city, 40 – in Kyzylorda region, 25 – in Pavlodar region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 11 – in Turkestan region, and 5 – in Zhambyl region.

    Since the start of the pandemic 900,763 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!