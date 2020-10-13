EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:32, 13 October 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries rebound to triple digits in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 recoveries have rebounded to triple digits to 162 in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz. On Monday, Kazakhstani health authorities registered only 61 COVID-19 recoveries.

    The biggest number of Kazakhstanis who have cured from the coronavirus infection have been reported in Atyrau region and Mangistau region – 48 and 46 patients, respectively.

    10 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city, 21 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Almaty region, 18 – in West Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Karaganda region, 5 – in Kostanay region, and 1 – in Pavlodar region.

    The total number of people released from the coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries stands at 104,203 countrywide.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus
