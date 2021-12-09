COVID-19 recoveries rise by 1,044 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,044 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 200. Nur-Sultan city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 151. Coming in third is Kostanay region - 146.

North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions have reported 129 and 128 more recoveries, respectively.

60 daily recovered cases have been registered in Akmola region, 51 in Atyrau region, 46 in Pavlodar region, 37 in Almaty region, 37 in East Kazakhstan region, 22 in Aktobe region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 10 in Turkestan region.

Seven more people have beaten the coronavirus infection in Mangistau region and four in Kyzylorda region.

Since the start of the pandemic 945,529 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.