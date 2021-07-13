EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:40, 13 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries rise by 1,770 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,770 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Karaganda region has seen the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 405. Cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty are second and third with 356 and 212 recoveries, respectively.

    Atyrau, Zhambyl regions, Shymkent city have recorded over 100 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases.

    87 have beaten the virus in Aktobe region, 80 in Pavlodar region, 43 in Akmola region, 39 in Mangistau region, 38 in Kyzylorda region, 38 in Almaty region, 36 in Kostanay region, 34 in East Kazakhstan region, 34 in North Kazakhstan region, 32 in Turkestan region, and 28 in West Kazakhstan region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 415,268.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!