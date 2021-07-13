COVID-19 recoveries rise by 1,770 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,770 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region has seen the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 405. Cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty are second and third with 356 and 212 recoveries, respectively.

Atyrau, Zhambyl regions, Shymkent city have recorded over 100 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases.

87 have beaten the virus in Aktobe region, 80 in Pavlodar region, 43 in Akmola region, 39 in Mangistau region, 38 in Kyzylorda region, 38 in Almaty region, 36 in Kostanay region, 34 in East Kazakhstan region, 34 in North Kazakhstan region, 32 in Turkestan region, and 28 in West Kazakhstan region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 415,268.