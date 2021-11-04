EN
    08:45, 04 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries rise by 2,321 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,321 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 451. Pavlodar region is second with 301 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Kostanay region - 294.

    East Kazakhstan region has recorded 284 daily COVID-19 recoveries, North Kazakhstan region – 205, Akmola region – 146, Nur-Sultan city – 138, Karaganda region – 127, and Mangistau region – 122.

    Almaty region has seen 57 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Aktobe region – 49, Atyrau region – 30, Shymkent city – 27, Turkestan region – 26, West Kazakhstan region – 22, Zhambyl region – 21, and Kyzylorda region – 21.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 894,468.


