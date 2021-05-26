EN
    09:16, 26 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries rise by 2,810 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 2,810 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has made up the most of the fresh COVID-19 recoveries – 759. Coming in second is Almaty region with 402 recovered cases. Karaganda region is third with 399.

    COVID-19 recoveries in triple digit territory have also been recorded in Nur-Sultan city – 273, Shymkent city – 178, Akmola region – 159, East Kazakhstan region – 144, Aktobe region – 119, and West Kazakhstan region – 113.

    74 more have defeated the virus in Pavlodar region, 52 in Atyrau region, 51 in Zhambyl region, 21 in Mangistau region, 19 in Kyzylorda region, 17 in Kostanay region as well as North Kazakhstan region, and 13 in Turkestan region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 343,788.

