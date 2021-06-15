EN
    09:09, 15 June 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries rise by over 1,000 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,065 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across the country in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 215. Coming in second is Shymkent city with 161 fresh recoveries. Karaganda region has registered the third highest number of daily recoveries – 135.

    Almaty city has also seen a triple-digit number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 100.

    88 have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region over the past day.

    East Kazakhstan region has registered 61 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 59, Kostanay region – 55, North Kazakhstan region – 38, West Kazakhstan region – 28, Kyzylorda region – 28, Atyrau region – 27, Almaty region – 25, Turkestan region – 19, Zhambyl region – 10, Akmola region – 12, and Mangistau region – four.

    The number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 378,707 in the country.

