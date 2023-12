COVID-19 recoveries stand at 141,731

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,047 people recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

96 recorded in Nur-Sultan, 163 in Almaty, 65 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 20 in Almaty region, 32 in Atyrau region, 193 in East Kazakhstan, 168 in Zhambyl region, 33 in West Kazakhstan, 63 in Karaganda region, 101 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 94 in Pavlodar region, 11 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered form COVID-19 in Kazakhstan rose to 141,731 so far.