COVID-19 recoveries stand at 208,074 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 703 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past day in Kazakhstan, pushing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 208,074, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city recorded the highest number of patients who beat COVID-19 in the past 24 hours – 198. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, had the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 127. Coming in third is Pavlodar region with 66 people who recovered from the coronavirus infection.

64 patients fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Akmola region, 64 – in Karaganda region, 48 – in Kostanay region, 31 – in North Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Almaty region, 22 – in East Kazakhstan region, 15 – in Atyrau region, 12 – in Kyzylorda region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Turkestan region, 7 – in Mangistau region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 2 – in Shymkent city.