COVID-19 recoveries surpass 124,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 841 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of recoveries has been registered in Pavlodar and Kostanay regions – 209 and 197, respectively.

92 patients have fully recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 81 – in Akmola region, 72 – in Almaty region, 42 – in North Kazakhstan region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Almaty city, 21 – in Aktobe region, 21 – in Atyrau region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

Since the onset of the pandemic 124,056 patients in Kazakhstan have made fully recoveries.