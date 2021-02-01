COVID-19 recoveries surpass 168,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 854 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in Almaty region – 152. 137 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region. The third highest number of coronavirus recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 123.

98 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, 93 – in North Kazakhstan region, 75 – in Atyrau region, 67 – in Karaganda region, 67 – in Pavlodar region, 15 – in East Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Kyzylorda region, 10 – in Turkestan region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Shymkent city.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 168,768 after the start of the pandemic.