EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:09, 26 July 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries surpass 51,000 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 550 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    In total, over the past day Kazakhstan has recorded 536 COVID-19 recoveries, including 115 in Nur-Sultan city, 32 in Shymkent city, 2 in Aktobe region, 9 in Atyrau region, 97 in East Kazakhstan region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 118 in West Kazakhstan region, 77 in Karaganda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 67 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, and 8 in Turkestan region.

    The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan has climbed to 51,823. Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has registered 81,720 COVID-19 cases. The novel virus has killed 585 people across Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!