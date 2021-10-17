EN
    11:09, 17 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries tops 1,700 in Kazakhstan in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,731 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    COVID-19 recoveries climbed to 377 in Almaty city. Almaty region revealed the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 221. Coming in third is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 196 COVID-19 recoveries. 190 people beat the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region.

    137 patients made full recoveries in Karaganda region, 137 – in Kostanay region, 122 – in West Kazakhstan region, 84 – in North Kazakhstan region, 53 – in Zhambyl region, 51 – in Akmola region, 50 – in Shymkent city, 37 – in Kyzylorda region, 36 – in Turkestan region,24 – in Pavlodar region, 8 – in Mangistau region, and 8 – in Atyrau region,

    Nationwide, 858,661 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


