COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,122 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,122 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Kostanay region – 237. Karaganda region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 148. Coming in third is North Kazakhstan region - 144.

Nur-Sultan city has reported 121 more recoveries, Pavlodar region – 117, and West Kazakhstan region – 103.

81 daily recovered cases have been registered in Akmola region, 74 in Almaty city, 33 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in Almaty region, 19 in Turkestan region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 19 in Turkestan region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, and 11 in Zhambyl region.

Atyrau region has recorded three more COVID-19 recovered cases.

Since the start of the pandemic 940,688 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.