COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,271 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,271 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 268. Almaty region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 201. Coming in third is North Kazakhstan region - 152.

Karaganda region has reported 132 more recoveries, Akmola region – 120, and Nur-Sultan city – 104.

Double-digit daily recovered cases have been registered in Pavlodar region – 77, Almaty city – 75, Atyrau region – 51, Kyzylorda region – 24, Turkestan region – 23, Shymkent city – 20, and Zhambyl region – 10.

West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions have recorded eight and six COVID-19 recovered cases, accordingly.

Since the start of the pandemic 915,369 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.