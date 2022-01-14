COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,279 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,279 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 250. North Kazakhstan region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 223. Coming in third is Almaty city - 172.

157 daily recovered cases have been registered in Karaganda region and 113 in Kostanay region.

East Kazakhstan region has recorded 80 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Shymkent city – 76, Atyrau region – 42, Pavlodar region – 37, Akmola region – 36, Zhambyl region – 31, Almaty region – 29, and West Kazakhstan region – 15.

Eight more have beaten the virus in Kyzylorda region, seven in Mangistau region, and three in Turkestan region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 967,867.