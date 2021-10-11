COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,444 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,444 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 334. Pavlodar region is second with 182 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in East Kazakhstan region - 147.

Almaty region has recorded 145 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Karaganda region – 134, and West Kazakhstan region – 119.

Kostanay region has seen 99 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 91, North Kazakhstan region – 54, Turkestan region – 39, Shymkent city – 22, Kyzylorda region – 21, Zhambyl region – 17, Nur-Sultan city – 14, Atyrau region – 14, and Mangistau region – 12.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 847,456.