    08:46, 01 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,730 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,730 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 300. West Kazakhstan region is second with 206 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Almaty city - 175.

    Almaty region has recorded 157 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Karaganda region – 155, Pavlodar region – 141, East Kazakhstan region – 133, Mangistau region – 132, and Akmola region – 122.

    Atyrau region has seen 62 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Turkestan region – 42, North Kazakhstan region – 29, Kyzylorda region – 26, Aktobe region – 18, Shymkent city – 11, Zhmabyl region – 11, and Kostanay region – 10.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 887,705.


