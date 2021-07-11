COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,857 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,857 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 846. Karaganda region added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 347. Coming in third is Atyrau region with 141 COVID-19 recoveries.

120 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city.

Shymkent city has reported 78 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, East Kazakhstan region – 71, West Kazakhstan region – 65, Pavlodar region – 58, Akmola region – 37, Turkestan region – 34, Kyzylorda region – 25, North Kazakhstan region – 34, Almaty region – eight, Kostanay region – five, and Mangistau region – three.

Since the start of the pandemic 412,007 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.