TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:42, 24 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,863 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,863 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 338. Kostanay region is second with 319 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in East Kazakhstan region - 220.

    Pavlodar region has recorded 212 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Karaganda region – 162, Akmola region – 123, and North Kazakhstan region – 107.

    Nur-Sultan city has seen 76 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Atyrau region – 66, Mangistau region – 62, Almaty region – 60, Shymkent city – 36, Kyzylorda region – 28, Turkestan region – 25, Zhambyl reigon – 19, and West Kazakhstan region – 10.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 871,803.


