COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,895 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,895 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 419. East Kazakhstan region is second with 196 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Karaganda region - 178.

Almaty region has recorded 155 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Aktobe region – 153, Shymkent city – 126, and Kostanay region – 126.

North Kazakhstan region has seen 94 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 93, West Kazakhstan region – 81, Turkestan region – 81, Nur-Sultan city – 61, Akmola region – 45, Kyzylorda region – 37, Mangistau region – 24, Zhambyl region – 16, and Atyrau region – 10.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 852,744.