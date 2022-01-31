EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 31 January 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries up by 12,080 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12,080 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 5,239. Almaty city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 3,226. Coming in third is Karaganda region - 849.

    534 daily recovered cases have been registered in Almaty region, 499 in Pavlodar region, 400 in Akmola region, 373 in Kyzylorda region, 302 in East Kazakhstan region, 262 in North Kazakhstan region, 197 in Mangistau region, and 124 in Zhambyl region.

    Shymkent city has recorded 84 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, and West Kazakhstan region – 35.

    Six more people have defeated the virus in Turkestan region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,069,863.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!