COVID-19 recoveries up by 12,080 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12,080 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 5,239. Almaty city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 3,226. Coming in third is Karaganda region - 849.

534 daily recovered cases have been registered in Almaty region, 499 in Pavlodar region, 400 in Akmola region, 373 in Kyzylorda region, 302 in East Kazakhstan region, 262 in North Kazakhstan region, 197 in Mangistau region, and 124 in Zhambyl region.

Shymkent city has recorded 84 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, and West Kazakhstan region – 35.

Six more people have defeated the virus in Turkestan region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,069,863.