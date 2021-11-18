COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,029 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,029 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 346. Kostanay region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 299. Coming in third is Nur-Sultan city - 206.

Pavlodar region has reported 199 more recoveries, West Kazakhstan region – 166, Almaty city – 158, Karaganda region – 144, Almaty region – 125, Akmola region – 121, and North Kazakhstan region – 107.

47 daily recovered cases have been registered in Shymkent city, 35 in Aktobe region, 28 in Atyrau region, 19 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Turkestan region, and 11 in Zhambyl region.

Mangistau region has recorded five more COVID-19 recovered cases.

Since the start of the pandemic 921,199 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.