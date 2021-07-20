EN
    11:42, 20 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,038 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,038 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 375. West Kazakhstan region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 298. Coming in third is Karaganda region - 206.

    Triple-digit daily recovered cases have also been registered in Pavlodar region – 159, Atyrau region – 155, Nur-Sultan city – 148, and Akmola region – 123.

    Aktobe region has reported 98 more recoveries, Zhambyl region – 88, Kostanay region – 80, Shymkent city – 76, North Kazakhstan region – 55, Kyzylorda region – 45, Almaty region – 37, Turkestan region – 36, East Kazakhstan region – 33, and Mangistau region – 26.

    Since the start of the pandemic 433,994 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.


