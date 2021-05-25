COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,248 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,248 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty region has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 406. Almaty city and Karaganda regions are second and third with 381 and 363 daily recoveries, respectively.

Triple digit recoveries have also been recorded in Zhambyl region – 182, Akmola region – 131, Nur-Sultan city – 126, West Kazakhstan region – 121, and Shymkent city – 114.

91 more have defeated the virus in Pavlodar region.

Aktobe region has seen 88 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Atyrau region – 81, Kostanay region – 50, Turkestan region – 46, Kyzylorda region – 32, East Kazakhstan region – 17, North Kazakhstan region – 10, and Mangistau region – nine.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 340,978.