    09:55, 25 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,248 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,248 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty region has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 406. Almaty city and Karaganda regions are second and third with 381 and 363 daily recoveries, respectively.

    Triple digit recoveries have also been recorded in Zhambyl region – 182, Akmola region – 131, Nur-Sultan city – 126, West Kazakhstan region – 121, and Shymkent city – 114.

    91 more have defeated the virus in Pavlodar region.

    Aktobe region has seen 88 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Atyrau region – 81, Kostanay region – 50, Turkestan region – 46, Kyzylorda region – 32, East Kazakhstan region – 17, North Kazakhstan region – 10, and Mangistau region – nine.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 340,978.


