COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,365 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,365 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

West Kazakhstan region has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 420. East Kazakhstan region is second with 364 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Kostanay region - 312.

Pavlodar region has recorded 254 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Almaty city – 188, Nur-Sultan city – 175, Karaganda region – 137, Akmola region – 133, and North Kazakhstan region – 131.

Almaty region has seen 46 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Atyrau region – 44, Turkestan region – 42, Aktobe region – 41, Shymkent city – 35, Kyzylorda region – 24, and Zhambyl region – 15.

Four more have defeated the virus in Mangistau region in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 912,611.