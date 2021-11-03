COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,589 in Kazakhstan, total at 892,147

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,589 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Pavlodar region has seen the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 429. Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions have logged the second and third highest numbers of daily recoveries – 316 and 306, respectively.

Over the past day, Almaty city has reported 303 COVID-19 recovered cases, North Kazakhstan region – 208, West Kazakhstan region – 197, Nur-Sultan city – 196, Karaganda region – 169, Mangistau region – 135, and Akmola region – 129.

Atyrau region has seen 47 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Shymkent city – 37, Kyzylorda region – 35, Aktobe region – 32, Almaty region – 28, and Zhambyl region – 13.

Nine more people have defeated the virus in Turkestan region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 892,147.