COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,637 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,637 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 528. East Kazakhstan region is second with 355 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Almaty region - 317.

Shymkent city has recorded 190 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Aktobe region – 171, Akmola region – 165, Nur-Sultan city – 150, Karaganda region – 138, Kostanay region – 118, and West Kazakhstan region – 109.

Atyrau region has seen 97 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 82, Mangistau region – 73, North Kazakhstan region – 55, Kyzylorda region – 42, Turkestan region – 32, and Zgambyl region – 15.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 826,090.