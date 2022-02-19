COVID-19 recoveries up by 3,439 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,439 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 625. Pavlodar region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 618. Coming in third is West Kazakhstan region - 556.

468 daily recovered cases have been registered in Akmola region, 276 in Nur-Sultan city, 271 in Aktobe region, 232 in Almaty region, 146 in Kostanay region, and 109 in Karaganda region.

Zhambyl region has recorded 53 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, 27 in East Kazakhstan region, 26 in Mangistau region, 19 in Kyzylorda region, and 10 in Atyrau region.

Three people have made full recoveries from the virus in Turkestan region in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,248,108.



