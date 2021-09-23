EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 23 September 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries up by 3,905 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,905 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus has been reported in Almaty city – 848. Almaty region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 578. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 399 COVID-19 recoveries.

    312 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 265 in Atyrau region, 201 in Akmola region, 200 – in Nur-Sultan city, 193 in East Kazakhstan region, 163 in North Kazakhstan region, 142 in Kostanay region, 137 in Aktobe region, and 136 in Werst Kazakhstan region.

    Mangistau region has reported 98 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Zhambyl region – 82, Shymkent city – 72, Kyzylorda region – 59, and Turkestan region – 20.

    Since the start of the pandemic 801,673 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!