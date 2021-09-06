COVID-19 recoveries up by 4,982 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,982 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,013. Almaty city and Atyrau region have logged the highest triple-digit numbers of daily recoveries – 613 and 549, respectively.

549 and 552 more COVID-19 recovered cases have been recorded in Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities over the past day.

Akmola region has seen 278 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Pavlodar region – 267, Mangistau region – 193, Kyzylorda region – 159, Zhambyl region – 159, Almaty region – 152, East Kazakhstan region – 131, and North Kazakhstan region – 120.

73 more have defeated the virus in Kostanay region, 59 in Turkestan region, 58 in Aktobe region, and five in West Kazakhstan region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 721,627.