COVID-19 recoveries up by 440 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 440 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 101. Karaganda region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 97. Coming in third is North Kazakhstan region - 48.

44 daily recovered cases have been registered in Akmola region, 31 in Almaty region, 29 in Pavlodar region, 28 in East Kazakhstan region, 25 in Atyrau region, and 21 in Almaty city.

Zhambyl region has recorded seven more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kyzylorda region – four, Turkestan region – three, and Mangistau region – two.

Since the start of the pandemic 961,213 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.