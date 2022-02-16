COVID-19 recoveries up by 5,394 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,394 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 1,273. Nur-Sultan city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 963. Coming in third is Akmola region - 691.

604 daily recovered cases have been registered in Pavlodar region, 415 in Karaganda region, 329 in Shymkent city, 325 in North Kazakhstan region, 230 in Atyrau region, 190 in Kostanay region, and 173 in Almaty region.

Zhambyl region has recorded 75 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Turkestan region – 31, West Kazakhstan region – 30, Kyzylorda region – 27, Mangistau region – 26, and East Kazakhstan region – 12.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,236,236.



