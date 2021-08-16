COVID-19 recoveries up by 5,421 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,421 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities have added the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,258 and 1,107, respectively. Karaganda region has reported the third highest triple-digit number of daily coronavirus recoveries – 980.

584 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in Shymkent city in the past 24 hours.

Akmola region has reported 268 daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 252, Atyrau region – 235, Kyzylorda region – 168, North Kazakhstan region – 116, Pavlodar region – 107, and Turkestan region – 100.

75 more have beaten the virus in Zhambyl region, 63 in East Kazakhstan region, 48 in West Kazakhstan region, 40 in Mangistau region, 13 in Aktobe region, and 10 in Kostanay region.

In total, 572,034 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.